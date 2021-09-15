ATASCADERO – On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ECHO will hold its 10th Annual Long Walk Home event. Long Walk Home is ECHO Homeless Organization’s Awareness March representing the walk that people facing homelessness make every day in their search for permanent housing.

Participants will march, socially distanced, from ECHO Atascadero to the landmark Rotunda Building in the Sunken Gardens and back to ECHO. After the walk, participants will receive their to-go-style delicious BBQ meal. Those that choose not to walk can pick up their meals drive-through style at 11:00 a.m. at the ECHO parking lot. Participants are encouraged to bring their masks.

Adult Tickets are $30 per person, children’s tickets (under 18) are $10, and included with the ticket price is a commemorative t-shirt. Tickets can be purchased online at echoshelter.org.

About ECHO’s mission since 2001 is to empower people in SLO County to make positive change by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. ECHO operates three facilities in Atascadero and Paso Robles with a total bed capacity of 140, including a 60-bed shelter in Atascadero, 60-bed shelter in Paso Robles, an emergency winter shelter housing 20 individuals at Atascadero Community Church, a daily community dinner program, and shower program for homeless individuals and families throughout San Luis Obispo County. For more information, please visit our website at echoshelter.org.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provide ancillary support to run the shelter program and the meal program that serves as many as 80 dinners each night to shelter residents and the homeless population. ECHO also operates a shower program at both facilities that provides hot showers to anyone in need. ECHO supplies the homeless population all the necessary toiletries and offers access to clothing, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags and school supplies for children.

