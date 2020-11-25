SANTA MARIA — Although many Central Coast holiday programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elks Recreation invites people to join the first-ever “Christmas in the Country” at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 S. Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

Elks Recreation is working together with the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce on this new, COVID-19 friendly holiday tradition on the Central Coast.

“Christmas in the Country” opens Friday, Nov. 27, and will be open through Sunday, Jan. 3. Visitors will embark on a drive-through magical holiday light experience at the Elks Event Center with displays presented by local businesses and families. Health and safety protocols will be followed in cooperation with County and State guidelines. Tickets will be available online only at elksrec.com and will be sold in hourly increments.

Along with “Christmas in the Country,” Elks Recreation is excited to introduce “Stuff the Stocking” to bring awareness to Pediatric Cancer. All stocking proceeds will go to the Golden Circle of Champions program devoted to raising awareness of childhood cancer and providing financial support to families enduring childhood cancer.

“We have been working hard to continue to provide family entertainment on the Central Coast through an outlet that meets the guidelines of public safety while celebrating the community spirit. We would love to welcome you to our home at the Elks Event Center this Holiday season. Visit our website at elksrec.com for updated information,” officials stated.

To participate or for more information, call the Rodeo Office at 805-925-4125 or email us at elksrodeo@elksrec.com.

