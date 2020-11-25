Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo hosting online auction, cookbook sale and drive-thru BBQ

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Each year, the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo awards over $39,000 in scholarship funds to local students who have faced significant personal challenges and excelled in their studies.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo has had to cancel all in-person fundraisers this year, including the annual Spaghetti Western and Homes of Distinction Tour. Now, more than ever, local students and families need support.

People can help local students and families in need through their holiday shopping. Shop the Online Auction — Cookbook Sale — Drive-Thru BBQ — where all proceeds benefit local student scholarships and nonprofits.

Our Recipe for Success: Fundraiser for Student Scholarships opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, through 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Auction link and details are online at www.slorotary.org

Reserve a copy of the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Cookbook — filled with favorite recipes from the local chapter’s members. Reserve one for a Dec. 12 pick-up with a $35 donation to Rotary Charities.

Drive-Thru BBQ meal tickets are $35 and include a choice of chicken, tri-tip, or vegetarian, plus sausage, beans, sourdough bread, and cookies. Each meal will be enough to feed 2-4 people.

Pick-up for auction items, cookbooks and BBQ meals will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related