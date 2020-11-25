ATASCADERO — This holiday season, the City of Atascadero announced a new “Trail of Lights” holiday lighting trail map to guide people to holiday lights in town from Dec. 4-25.

The new “Trail of Lights” provides residents and businesses an opportunity to show off their homes and storefronts and for families to drive through town and check out all the outdoor lights this season. Here is how it works:

• Register your address for the “Trail of Lights” map by no later than midnight on Nov. 30 by going to the website at www.VisitAtascadero.com/HolidayLights.

• When registering and if you’d like to participate in the Lighting Contest, you must include a photo of your decorations to be eligible. If you do not wish to be in the contest, you only need to register your address.

• Winning categories will include Best Use of Theme, Most Creative Light Display and Best Overall Light Display.

• Note — “Best Use of Theme” will be any theme you pick, such as Disney, Grinch, Snowmen, Santa Claus, or something else.

• To participate, you must decorate the outside of your home and then be sure to turn on the lights Dec. 4-25 from 5-8 p.m.

• It’s free to participate.

Remember, the deadline to register your home or business address to be on the trail is Nov. 30. Winners will be announced Dec. 4 at our Light Up the Downtown Drive-In event at Sunken Gardens and posted to the City’s Facebook page. Contest winners will receive gift cards to our local businesses for first and second places.

For more information about all of the upcoming City and City-sponsored events in Atascadero, go to www.visitatascadero.com/events or contact Terrie Banish at 805-470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related