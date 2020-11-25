SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County officials say they are not considering additional restrictions on restaurants or lodging as new COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“We are hearing of a rumor falsely claiming the County is considering closing outdoor dining or limiting lodging at hotels, motels, etc.,” SLO County officials stated Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24. “There is no truth to this rumor. We are not considering taking those steps at this time.”

SLO County Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Nov. 24, bringing the overall total to 5,885.

There are currently 840 active COVID-19 cases in the County, with 829 recovering from home and 11 hospitalized, including one in intensive care.

North County accounted for 18 of Tuesday’s new cases, with 13 in Paso Robles (1,417), four in Atascadero (526) and one in San Miguel (202).

The City of San Luis Obispo had 24 new cases to bring its overall total to 1,401 and Cal Poly campus residents added two cases to bring its overall total to 249.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

