National Mutt Day Marks Beginning of Four Days of Reduced Adoption Fees for Dogs Weighing 50+ Pounds

SAN LUIS OBISPO — For the first time since before the pandemic began, Woods Humane Society’s dog kennels are at full capacity, with a high number of large dogs, in particular, waiting to be adopted.

“We are desperately in need of space in our dog kennels,” says Woods Operations Director Sue Berry. “We are full to the brim, and our shelter partners as well as our community need us to take in more dogs.”

In response to the need and to kick off today’s National Mutt Day awareness celebration, the local nonprofit adoption center is launching a four-day “$50 for 50 lbs” adoption promotion to help raise awareness for the plight of its largest “mutts.” From today through Sunday, Woods will reduce regular adoption fees for all dogs weighing 50 pounds or more (regardless of breed) to just $50 to help as many of them find loving homes as possible and to make space for the many more in need.

Woods currently has more than 40 large and medium-sized dogs available for adoption—many categorized as Husky or Shepherd mixes, based solely on their physical appearance—and says it has been seeing higher-than-usual numbers of large dogs in need of help, both locally and state-wide, for several months.

The “$50 for 50 lbs” promotion is the most recent of a series of adoption promotions that Woods has offered to help increase adoptions and make room for both locally surrendered pets as well as animals from nearby over-crowded shelters that are experiencing high numbers of stray and surrendered animals.

Woods says the timing of this promotion with National Mutt Day also presents an opportunity to bring awareness to the fact that shelter dogs, approximately 80 percent of which are mixed-breed (according to National Mutt Day organizers), make great companion animals.

“The dogs we have available for adoption are sweet, loving, and ready to learn. They’ll make excellent companions and family dogs, and they deserve to find a forever home for the holidays,” Berry says.

To view all of the currently available dogs at Woods, visit woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/. To meet a pet, complete an adoption application before visiting the shelter in San Luis Obispo, located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. Woods Humane Society’s adoption hours are from noon to 4 p.m. daily, and the shelter closes at 5 p.m.

For more event information, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

