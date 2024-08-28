Veteran performer to commemorate World War II through music at monthly dinner event on Sept. 4

PASO ROBLES — By popular demand, the Estrella Warbirds Museum is bringing back Mike Chamberlin to entertain them at the monthly dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and help them commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the eventual end of World War II.

A press release from the Estrella Warbirds Museum says, “We can all probably relate to how songs can take us back to an earlier time in our lives in a way that nothing else can. Veterans from all eras can especially identify with that, since the music of the times helped keep them connected with home.”

Chamberlin has performed his show, “Love Songs of WWII,” over 2,500 times with 326 concerts last year. Recently, he had the honor of performing his show at the Richard Nixon Library and also a soldier reunion on board the Queen Mary.He had goosebumps as he performed for WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans on board the ship that transported soldiers during the 1940s.

Some of the greatest songs of all time came out of the early 1940s — love songs like “You’ll Never Know,” and the “call to arms” songs like “White Cliffs Of Dover.” The storytelling of those songs is fascinating and informative. Being a Vietnam veteran himself, he always ends with patriotic sing-alongs.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month. The dinner is catered, so reservations should be made by the Monday prior to the dinner. Tickets can be purchased for $25 per person online at ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia so that future generations can experience history and understand the sacrifices made to protect our way of life. Also located at the museum is the Woodland Auto Display, a collection of cars that represent the history of racing and automotive history.

The museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles. It is open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call for Monday holiday hours. For general admission information, visit ewarbirds.org. The Estrella Warbirds Museum is a qualified nonprofit organization.

