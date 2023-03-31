Donation supports nine houses being built in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Pacific Premier Bank donated $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity SLO County to support its affordable housing program. This grant will support the creation of nine affordable homes on Vine Street in Paso Robles.

“Supporting Habitat for Humanity is yet another example of how Pacific Premier Bank lives its values,” said Brooks Wise, Regional President for Pacific Premier Bank. “Collaborating with organizations like Habitat for Humanity is a natural fit as we help strengthen the communities we serve.”

Habitat for Humanity SLO County is a nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Since 1997, they have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County. They believe in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. By building and improving homes, they create strong and stable communities. HFHSLOCO strives to make decent, sustainable, and affordable housing a reality for all.

“Our goal is simple: partner with local families who seek the strength, stability, and independence that homeownership provides. As we begin construction on our Vine Street Project in Paso Robles, Pacific Premier Bank is actively contributing to transforming lives in SLO County. Habitat for Humanity SLO County is continually grateful for their ongoing dedication to affordable housing, serving the community, and creating long-lasting change,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SLO County.

Learn more about Habitat and ways to get involved, including individual and corporate giving, at hfhsloco.org.

Feature Photo: (From left) Mike Chen, 1st VP/Senior Relationship Manager; Sadie Strain, Business Banker; Brooks Wise, Executive VP/Regional President; Nicholas Rasmussen, Habitat for Humanity SLO County CEO; Sarah Santana, VP/Senior Relationship Manager; Matt Allen, SVP/Director of Commercial Banking; and Dawn Smith, Habitat for Humanity SLO County Director of Development pose with the check noting the $15,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity. Contributed Photo

Like this: Like Loading...