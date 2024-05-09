Initiative aims to provide in-depth professional and personal development to local nonprofit leaders

NORTH COUNTY — Must! Charities, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and fostering positive change, is proud to announce the launch of the Must! Charities Leadership Alliance. This innovative initiative aims to provide in-depth professional and personal development to local nonprofit leaders, thereby enhancing their leadership skills and fostering collaboration within the community.

The Leadership Alliance, guided by the motto “Empowering leaders. Building community,” is poised to deliver a transformative program aimed at supporting local nonprofit executives. Through a blend of monthly group sessions and one-on-one coaching, participants will have the opportunity to build relationships, address challenges, refine ideas, and develop strategies for organizational success.

“At Must! Charities, we understand the vital role that nonprofit organizations play in shaping our community’s future,” said Becky Gray, executive director at Must! Charities. “Through the Leadership Alliance, we are committed to investing in the leaders who drive these organizations forward, fostering collaboration, and ultimately, amplifying their impact on our region.”

The need for such a program is evident in the statistics. With nearly 2,000 nonprofit organizations in San Luis Obispo County alone, employing over 9,000 people and contributing significantly to the local economy, the demand for skilled and effective leadership is more critical than ever. Many nonprofit leaders face challenges such as staff turnover, burnout, and a lack of resources, hindering their ability to effectively fulfill their organizations’ missions.

“In its pilot year, the Leadership Alliance will lay the foundation for a transformative opportunity for nonprofit leaders,” Gray added. “Our work with this initial group will help us determine future programming with the goal of adding more leadership groups in 2025.”

To find out more, visit mustcharities.org

Feature Image: (From left) Jennifer Adams (Lumina Alliance), Biz Steinberg (CAPSLO), Wendy Lewis (ECHO), Jill Bolster-White (TMHA), Jeff Carlson (Family Care Network), and Molly Kern (SLO Food Bank) represent just a few of the organizations involved with Must! Charities. Contributed Photo

