California Coast Beer Co and Six Strings for Freedom are coming together to support local nonprofits

NORTH COUNTY — Cal Coast Beer Co in Paso Robles is set to become the ultimate destination for music enthusiasts with the launch of Nashville Nights, an event featuring the freshest talents from Nashville. This initiative is a collaboration between California Coast Beer Co and Six Strings for Freedom, a nonprofit organization supporting local charities.

Proceeds from every Nashville Nights show will directly benefit local charities. On May 9, Honor Flight Central Coast has been chosen as the beneficiary of the concert proceeds. Honor Flight is an organization committed to honoring veterans by allowing them to visit Washington, D.C., memorials.

The May 9 concert will feature the talented Travis Denning, a rising star in the country music scene. Denning’s resume includes headlining tours and performances alongside notable artists like Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and Alan Jackson, and songwriting credits for acclaimed musicians such as Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean. With over 760 million streams globally, Denning’s music has captivated audiences worldwide, earning him recognition as one of CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient, and a CMA KixStart Artist.

advertisement

Adding local flair to the evening’s lineup is Carson Wallace, a Central California native who has ventured to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams. Wallace’s latest release, “Too Long,” showcases his talent and passion for country music.

Nashville Nights featuring Travis Denning and Carson Wallace will occur on May 9 at 8 p.m. at California Coast Beer Co. in Paso Robles. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/nashville-nights-with-travis-denning-special-guest-carson -wallace-tickets-858961325447?aff=erelpanelorg . For more information about Honor Flight Central Coast, visit honorflightccc.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...