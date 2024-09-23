Afternoon event is dedicated to honoring our nation’s heroes

PASO ROBLES — Get ready to sip, savor, and support our veterans at the upcoming Wine & Dine Pour Fest, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Hangar 1 (4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles). This afternoon is dedicated to honoring our nation’s heroes, with proceeds going to Honor Flight Central Coast California, an organization that provides veterans with memorable trips to Washington, D.C.

Event Highlights:

Wine & Food Festival : Indulge in gourmet food, fine wines, and craft beers from the best of the Central Coast. Your $100 ticket includes a keepsake wine glass, perfect for sampling the region’s finest offerings.

: Indulge in gourmet food, fine wines, and craft beers from the best of the Central Coast. Your $100 ticket includes a keepsake wine glass, perfect for sampling the region’s finest offerings. VIP Experience : Want a premium experience? Reserve a VIP table for eight people for $1,000, which includes exclusive seating and extra perks to make your day even more special.

: Want a premium experience? Reserve a VIP table for eight people for $1,000, which includes exclusive seating and extra perks to make your day even more special. Designated Driver Option: For just $50, you can enjoy all the delicious food offerings without wine while stillbeing part of the fun.

Purchase your tickets by Tuesday, Oct. 1, to be entered into a drawing for an exclusive flight on the historic C-47 plane,“Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber,” at 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Every dollar raised during the Wine & Dine Pour Fest supports Honor Flight Central Coast California. Please note, no children or pets are allowed at the event.

Get your tickets now at honorflightccc.org/pourfest/

