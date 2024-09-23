PASO ROBLES — The Estrella Warbirds Museum invites guest speakers to their monthly dinners. Dylan Krassensky, Air Traffic Manager at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport control tower, will be the guest speaker on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Krassensky started his career in Air Traffic Control in 2006 and has worked at multiple locations in California, Nevada, Texas, and Alaska. Krassensky is known for his “Tips From The Tower” and an online training guide, Air Traffic Control (ATC) for Simulator Pilots. He is also a pilot.

If there is one thing that nearly all pilots at the San Luis Obispo Airport have in common is they talk to Air Traffic Control. They rely on the expertise of the controller in the tower to give them the directions and advice they need whether they are taking off, landing, or in that awkward position of not sure what to do. The air traffic controller is there to help pilots, not intimidate them. If there is something the pilots need assistance with, either in the air or on the ground, they should never be reluctant to ask the tower.

The dinner on Oct. 2 is catered, and reservations are required not later than 6 p.m. the Monday evening prior to the dinner so as to allow the caterer sufficient notice of how many are attending. Dinner cost is $25 per person and reservationsshould be made on-line at ewarbirds.org/museum/reservations.shtml or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host bar, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

