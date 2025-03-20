PASO ROBLES — Get ready for a delicious and heartwarming evening at the Central Coast Cooking Show. The popular live cooking event returns for its 3rd season, showcasing local food, beer, wine, and hospitality at Idler’s Home in Paso Robles on Tuesday, April 8. This interactive cooking show will feature Chefs Mike & Lisa from Thomas Hill Organics, preparing a mouthwatering 4-course meal paired with exquisite local wines from Stilson Cellars.

Guests will also enjoy olive oil tastings from Olea Farm, beautiful floral arrangements by The Floral Parlor, and live music by Levi J. The event will benefit From The Heart Animal Sanctuary, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing special needs animals and providing them with forever homes. The sanctuary also hosts children’s art classes, where kids can interact with animals while learning about art.

Tickets are limited — reserve your seat today at my805tix.com to be part of this unforgettable evening.

