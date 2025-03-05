PASO ROBLES — Flex your creativity and help the community with the ReStore-It Challenge, hosted by Habitat for Humanity SLO County. This competition invites local DIY enthusiasts and design lovers to showcase their restoration skills.

Participants are encouraged to embark on a treasure hunt for a pre-selected $20 furniture item that needs a little love. Once purchased, challengers will take home their piece and work their magic, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Don’t forget to document your creative journey — snap photos of your progress and share them on social media using #ReStoreItChallenge while tagging @HabitatSLOReStores on Instagram.

Key dates to remember for the ReStore-It Challenge include the Furniture Drop-Off Deadline on April 1, when participants must return their refurbished pieces to their local ReStore for public display and voting. After the voting period, contestants can either take their item home or donate it to be sold at the ReStore. The Voting Period will take place both online and in-store once all entries are displayed, allowing customers to vote for their favorite before-and-after transformations. Finally, the Winner Announcement will take place during the Earth Day event on April 19, where the most impressive upcycled creation will be revealed.

“This challenge is the perfect opportunity to combine creativity with community service,” said Stephanie Wright, ReStores Manager of Habitat for Humanity SLO County. “It’s inspiring to see how people can breathe new life into old furniture while supporting our mission of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.” Ready to take on the challenge? Visit the Paso Robles and SLO ReStores today and find your perfect project piece.

Proceeds from the ReStore-It Challenge will support Habitat for Humanity SLO County’s programs, helping to build and repair homes for local families in need.

Feature Image: Janet Smith and her winning piece of the 2024 ReStore It Challenge

















