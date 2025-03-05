PASO ROBLES — Bob Cantu, owner of Marv’s Pizza and Sports Bar in Paso Robles, is expanding to downtown San Luis Obispo with a new restaurant, Bob Cantu’s Pizza and Sports Bar. The new location at 1131 Broad St. will feature the same beloved Marv’s Pizza menu from 1991 but with an upscale sports bar atmosphere.

The venue will offer indoor and outdoor seating, as well as indoor and outdoor bars serving beer, wine, and seltzers. Sports fans can enjoy watching every major game on multiple big-screen TVs, while admiring Cantu’s extensive collection of autographed NBA, NFL, and MLB memorabilia.

Cantu, a Paso Robles High School Class of ’92 graduate, has a rich background in basketball, having coached at USC, UTEP, and the University of Portland. His Bob Cantu Basketball Camps have welcomed over 11,000 campers since 1997.

The new Bob Cantu’s Pizza and Sports Bar will operate with late-night hours to serve students, families, and athletic teams.

For more information, visit MarvsPizza.com or BobCantuPizzaAndSportsBar.com

