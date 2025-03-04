PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has selected Melissa Bailey to take the helm as the new City Librarian of the Paso Robles City Library.

Bailey has worked at the Paso Robles City Library for 11 years, where she started as a volunteer before being hired as a library staff assistant in 2015. Two years later, she was promoted to Youth Services Librarian, where she spent 7 years managing the Library’s juvenile and young adult department. In November 2024, Bailey was selected to serve as the Interim City Librarian while a nationwide search was conducted to permanently fill the position.

Accompanying her decade of experience working in libraries, Bailey holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in library and information science from San Jose State University.

“I am so excited to begin this new chapter in my Library story here in my community,” said City Librarian Melissa Bailey. “I have loved every minute of serving Paso’s families and am looking forward to enhancing library service to all of Paso’s residents.”

In her new role as City Librarian, Bailey will oversee all library operations at the Paso Robles City Library, including strategic planning, collections, budget, marketing and personnel management.

