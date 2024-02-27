Building a community that cares with Brain Education Series for adults

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library is teaming up with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Office to offer a free Lunch and Learn series about brain health, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.

The free education series will be led by SLO County Public Health Education Specialist Paulina Flores Jimenez and will address topics including memory loss, healthy aging, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and how to be a caring member of the community.

The series will include three classes to be held at the Paso Robles City Library. Lunch will be provided at each event, and registration is required for each class.

advertisement

The first class on March 5, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will discuss promoting brain health. Growing evidence suggests that you can keep your brain healthy by adopting key lifestyle habits. Learn how to take care of your brain through diet, exercise, social engagement and cognitive activities.

The following class on April 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will cover understanding Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Attendees will learn the difference between the two diseases, disease stages, risk factors, current research and available treatments.

The final class on May 7, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will feature the warning signs of dementia.

Slowing down is normal as we age, but when do those changes become a concern? Learn the ten warning signs of dementia and techniques to approach a loved one with your concerns about their cognition.

Interested participants can register for the free Lunch and Learn classes at the Paso Robles Library at prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...