For residents of Paso Robles and its surrounding areas working from home or relying on distance learning, being connected to the Internet is essential. However, for some, being connected is not financially feasible and for others, connectivity in their geographical location is not readily available. During this shelter-at- home period, the City is helping residents with Internet accessibility by expanding reception outside of the Paso Robles City Library and the Library Study Center facilities.

For the downtown City Library (1000 Spring Street), the best Wi-Fi reception will be on 11th St. along the building’s north-facing windows. At the Library Study Center (3600 Oak Street), the best reception will be in the vicinity of 36th and Oak streets. Wi-Fi will be available from 6:30 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week at both locations. Residents are asked to access the Internet from their vehicles or a location that allows them to practice safe physical distancing at all times.

To connect to the Wi-Fi, you must log into the library’s secured network which is the same at both locations:

Network: LibraryWiFi

Password: 2020wifi

In addition, two local Internet providers are offering free or discounted services. Spectrum, which provides Internet in more populated areas of San Luis Obispo County, is offering 60 days of free Internet access for K-12 and college students who do not currently have service. The provider has also opened public hotspots throughout the county for public use. For more information, call 855-243-8892 or visit www.spectrum.com/wifi-hotspots .

Ranch Wi-Fi provides Internet for many rural areas of the county and is offering free connection options for students who attend certain school districts including Paso Robles

Joint Unified School District. For an access code, call or text the school district with your student’s name and school site at 805-769-4603. To use the access code visit: https://ranchwifi.com/contact and fill out the contact form using the promo code in the notes field.

