TEMPLETON — Garage and yard sales will be held throughout Templeton starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Residents living within the Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) boundaries may register their addresses at forms.gle/SfdZmwG8wzxFGkov7. Once submitted all of the addresses will then be compiled into one map for the community to reference as they go shopping.

It is free to register, but it is requested that residents only sign up if they are confident that they will be hosting a sale at the address provided at 8 a.m. on April 27.

TCSD residents are encouraged to embrace the 3 R’s: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Instead of discarding unwanted appliances, tools, furniture, toys, sporting equipment, and clothes, community members are encouraged to try selling or donating their items, preventing usable goods from going into the landfill. Not only will you be reducing waste, you’ll be helping others.

Shoppers will be able to find printed maps with addresses and a brief description of items for sale starting at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 26, from Templeton Community Services District & Recreation Department offices, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, and Upscale Resale. They will also be available online at templetoncsd.org.

