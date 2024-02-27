SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Tragedy struck at the Oceano Dunes over the weekend as one person lost their life and another sustained injuries in a crash involving a recreational off-highway vehicle (ROV). State Parks officials were alerted to the collision around 2 p.m. on Sunday near sand highway 22. Rangers responded to the scene and discovered the ROV, described as a side-by-side, at the base of a “large bowl,” exhibiting visible damage to its roll cage. Bystanders were observed administering CPR to the driver.

Despite the efforts of both bystanders and park rangers, the driver was pronounced deceased upon the arrival of CAL FIRE crews. Meanwhile, the passenger, whose identity remains undisclosed, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of injuries reported to be non-life-threatening. State Parks authorities have refrained from disclosing the names of those involved.

It has been confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

