PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles will be offering annual Senior Downtown Parking Permits starting March 1, to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors aged 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from April 1, through March 31, 2025. With the Senior Parking Permit, seniors can park in any paid or permit parking space Downtown without additional payment.

Senior permit requirements are as follows. Residents must be 65 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license, they must be a Paso Robles resident (within City limits), they must be the registered owner of the vehicle, and they must not be a Downtown employee or business owner. Permits are limited to one permit per household, and a completed application must be turned in before April 30, 2024.

Senior Downtown Parking Permit applications will be available at the following locations after March 1st, the Paso Robles Police Department, the Paso Robles Senior Center, the Paso Robles Library, and online at prcity.com/parking.

As a reminder, those with disabled placards do not need a senior permit and are exempt from paid parking regulations when their placard is displayed. Additional information on Downtown Parking and the Senior Downtown Parking Permit program can be found at prcity.com/parking.

