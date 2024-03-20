Council approves goals and objectives for upcoming two-year budget cycle

PASO ROBLES — Following staff introduction at the start of the Paso Robles City Council on Tuesday, March 19, City Councilmember Chris Bausch issued an apology to city staff.

Bausch stated that it came to his attention that some city employees felt uncomfortable by his comments during paid parking discussion when he referred to employees as staff that he was frustrated with.

“I truly believe that the City of Paso Robles has the best staff that I have ever worked with in my 12 years of public service,” said Bausch during his apology. “I am very appreciative of their hard work, creativity, dedication, and service. I regret that my words or actions have ever suggested otherwise.”

During public comment, District 1 San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong presented a recent proclamation approved by the Board of Supervisors. This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates historic spring training in Paso Robles. To celebrate, the Paso Robles History Museum has unveiled a new exhibit about Paso Robles baseball.

Later in the meeting, council discussed the proposed City Council goals for fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Every two years, the city adopts a set of goals and objectives for the upcoming two-year budget cycle.

In total, staff developed six goal areas:

Transportation and Infrastructure

Public Safety Services

Recreational, Cultural, and Open Space

Homelessness Response

Community & Economic Development

Efficient Responsive Government

On March 2, the city held a budget and goals workshop attended by residents and staff for input.

Some of the requested goals suggested or input received included:

Members of the public and Councilmembers Bausch and Steve Gregory signified support for a goal specific to increasing the number of affordable housing units within the city.

Councilmembers Fred Strong and Sharon Roden discussed the need for long-term planning to accommodate library space needs and City Hall space needs, respectively.

A member of the public requested the city install a crosswalk signal at Creston Road and Myrtlewood Road.

A member of the public requested the city establish a grant program to assist non-profits in sponsoring culturally diverse events within the city.

ECHO Paso Robles staff requested the City Council consider providing a funding contribution for shelter operations for Fiscal Years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Staff provided their responses to each of the public inputs:

Staff has added a goal for this item under the Community and Economic Development Goal Area for City Council’s consideration.

The proposed goals include an Action Item that states: Encourage creativity, collaboration, and connection among city staff and the public by resolving space needs and creating welcoming, functional workspaces at City Hall/Library, Centennial Park, and the Corporation Yard. Although this Action Item is oriented more toward maximizing existing space through renovation and retrofitting, it will also include a forward-looking analysis to determine what opportunities exist to uncouple City Hall from the Library.

Staff are evaluating this request. Preliminary research has indicated the crosswalk at Myrtlewood will be removed and replaced with a signalized crosswalk at nearby Stoney Creek Road when a traffic signal is installed at that location. This is identified within the Beechwood Specific Plan Environmental Impact Report. Staff does not recommend adding this to the goals document at this time.

Staff are evaluating this request. Staff will return to the City Council with recommendations. Staff does not recommend adding this to the goals document at this time.

Staff will include this request as part of the Proposed Budget for discussion and direction by the City Council. Staff does not recommend adding this to the goals document at this time.

The city has also planned to discuss proposed goals and provide a budget overview at the next Coffee with the City Manager event to be held on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 a.m. in the Patina Room at Cal Coast Brewing.

City Council then unanimously approved the city goals and budget for the next two years.

The next Paso Robles City Council meeting is scheduled for April 2 at 6:30 p.m.

