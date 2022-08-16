Great food and great wine will make this Paso Robles Event a big success

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast cannot wait to dazzle supporters and donors with an elegant night of food and wine under the stars on Sep. 10 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For over 56 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been removing financial barriers to high-quality after-school and summer programs.

The Clubs are dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, fun, and enriching experiences for kids when they are not in school. Club Programs support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development that have positively transformed the lives of many of our Club members.

This year’s fundraiser will be a Winemaker Dinner with four delectable courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines from a variety of winemakers and vineyards. There will be a live and silent auction, along with a happy hour and other fun activities. Please join us for a festive evening to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Your participation ensures that we are able to continue to provide after school programs for hundreds of local children and teens.

The live auction will feature fabulous items like trips, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences. A diverse array of silent auction items will include gift certificates, jewelry, products to pamper yourself, and more.

Auctioneer Todd Ventura and Mistress of Ceremonies, Gina Fitzpatrick of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, will keep things lively and ensure that all attendees have a wonderful evening.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast:

Founded in 1966, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been helping kids aged 6–18 create Great Futures. Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast provides after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities. Located on the Central Coast of California in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, we have 22 club sites in Atascadero, Creston, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Shandon. For more info about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, please call Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433 or via email at Kelly.whiteoneill@centralcoastkids.org or visit centralcoastkids.org

