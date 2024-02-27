PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has begun a refund process for downtown parking customers who can demonstrate through a credit card charge or other form of payment that they paid a parking fee or received a citation between the dates of Feb. 6, 2023, and Feb. 6, 2024.

To receive the refund customers are required to fill out a form, submit certain documentation, and sign a waiver.

A fillable PDF form and waiver are available on the City’s web site at prcity.com/Parking or a hardcopy is available at the Police Department 900 Park Street, City Hall 1000 Spring St and the City Hall Annex 821 Park St, Suite A. The completed form, required documentation, and signed waiver must be submitted directly to the Police Department no later than Friday, May 24, at 5 p.m.

Submittals can be made via e-mail, by mail or in-person as outlined within the form.

The refund process was approved by the City Council at the Feb. 20, meeting. The process was initiated due to a finding that an element of the City’s parking program was not appropriately established in 2019. The 12-month refund period was established pursuant to the Government Claims Act. For questions related to refunds, please contact the City of Paso Robles Parking Division at 805-227-Park (7275) or DTPKrefund@prcity.com.

Downtown Parking Refund Request Form (PDF)

