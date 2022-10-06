Open House includes demonstrations and fire safety information

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, in conjunction with Paso Robles Professional Firefighters, will be hosting an Open House Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will be held at the Public Safety Center located at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Open House will include firefighter demonstrations on hose and ladder deployments, vehicle extrication, technical rescue, and “Hands-Only” CPR.

Station tours will be available as well as information on fire safety and prevention. A free BBQ will be provided and Sparky the Fire Dog will be making a special appearance.

