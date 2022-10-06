New certification will make fresh, healthy produce available to more people

ARROYO GRANDE — It’s estimated that 1 in 4 Californians — roughly 10 million people — struggles with food insecurity. Rural communities like San Luis Obispo County are especially hard hit by hunger. To help neighbors in need, the Talley Farms Box Program now accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments.

Customers can order a farm box full of delicious and nutritious fruits and vegetables and pay for it using SNAP when they pick up their box at Talley Farms. Their mission at Talley Farms is to get everyone to eat more fresh, nutritious fruits and vegetables. Being SNAP certified allows us to reach more people in California and beyond.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income families so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency.

advertisement

For more information about the Talley Box Program, visit TalleyFarmsBox.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...