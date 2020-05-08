Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation Students and Professional Artist Instructors creating in Quarantine

“It is so nice to have PRYAF to turn to again after home-school! “Painting on the Farm” has been a fun wind-down activity where the girls can learn to paint and also about the animals at Fat Goat Farm with teacher Joe Thomas. I love how the teachers have turned the quarantine into an opportunity for other avenues of creativity! We can’t wait for the doors to reopen at PRYAF, but until then, we are loving the Virtual Studio!” – Ashley (mom)

Please consider supporting classes like these with a gift to PRYAF . COVID-19 has challenged our organization in many ways but serving students is always our first priority. We are thrilled to provide a connection through 30, no-cost, “Virtual Studio” Classes like this one. Please enjoy this clip of “Painting on the Farm!”

Thank you to: Joe Thomas for his wonderful teaching methods, to Ashley Jones for filming her little painters and to Ryan Flores for editing!

