PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in May and feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties.

The wines are separated into six categories: white, rose/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes, and sparkling. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal. The panel of local competition judges evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics and taste to determine an overall conclusion.

Chief Judge Mike Jones is putting together an extraordinary group of local judges for the annual competition. Judges are qualified based on their experience in the wine industry through multiple forms.

The registration period is now through Friday, April 22, and is $7 per entry. Register today at cmsfw.fairwire.com/

For more information, please visit the California Mid-State Fair website here.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20-31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

