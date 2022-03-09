Mid-State Fair teams up with Lodi Grape Festival to host annual event

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition, hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair and in partnership with the Lodi Grape Festival, is now accepting entries. The 14th annual competition will take place in April 2022 and feature olive oil from across California.

Olive oils are separated into four categories: extra virgin, flavored extra virgin, organic extra virgin, and flavored organic extra virgin. The categories are then separated into classes by varietal. The panel of competition judges, who are from across the state of California, evaluate each entry according to aroma, taste, and intensity, ranging from delicate to robust.

The early bird registration period is now through Friday, March 26, and is $65 per entry. From Saturday, March 27, to Friday, April 1, registration increases to $75 per entry. Register today at https://cmsfw.fairwire.com/

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

With us once again in 2022 is our Chief Judge Paul Vossen. He is putting together an extraordinary group of judges for the annual competition. Judges are qualified based on their experience using olive oil in cooking, education, and production.

All oils will be judged in a safe manner following health and safety protocols.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

