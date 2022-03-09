Skid Row, Warrant, Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged Will Play at July 25 Concert

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the Live To Rock Tour has been confirmed to perform in concert Monday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The show consists of Skid Row and Warrant, with special guest Quiet Riot and Kip Winger Unplugged. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $20, $30 and $50 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, March 11, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.KickAssFair.com.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Skid Row, the New Jersey-based band that started in 1986, put out Top 10 singles “I Remember You” and “18 and Life” earned gold and multi-platinum album sales. Their second album “Slave to the Grind” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Hit songs include “Youth Gone Wild,” “I Remember You,” “18 and Life,” “We Are The Damned,” “Monkey Business” and “Let’s Go.”

The Hollywood-based group Warrant hit it big in 1989 with their debut album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich.” The album produced radio and MTV chart toppers “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries,” and the massive hit “Heaven,” which reached No. 1 in Rolling Stone and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Hit songs include “Cherry Pie,” “Heaven,” “Down Boys,” “Sometimes She Cries” and “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

The first heavy metal band to top the pop album chart on Billboard magazine, Quiet Riot became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album “Metal Health.” The band has sold over 15 million records worldwide and has over 2.8 million monthly Spotify listeners. Hit songs include “Cum On Feel The Noize,” “Bang Your Head (Metal Health),” “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” “Slick Black Cadillac” and “The Wild And The Young.”

Kip Winger was initially part of Alice Cooper’s band, before going on to fame with his own band, Winger. The band Winger crafted a debut album that combined hard-pop melodies with plenty of proggy, technically dazzling instrumental work. Winger brings his solo acoustic tour to Paso Robles with hit songs including “Seventeen,” “Headed For A Heartbreak,” “Can’t Get Enuff,” “Easy Come Easy Go” and “Miles Away.”

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...