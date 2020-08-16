SAN LUIS OBISPO — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department has stopped forward spread on three wildland fires in the County that started Saturday.

A fire in the area of Rancho Road and South Dana Foothill Road in Nipomo that was reported at 3:22 p.m. on Saturday and is 95 percent contained at 68 acres as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire SLO. Full containment is expected later Sunday. Firefighters will continue to mop up and patrol the fire.

A fire that was reported at 10:46 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Sunrise Ridge and Santa Rita Road, east of Cayucos, had burned 13 acres and was 50 percent contained, reported Cal Fire SLO on Sunday.

The Whale Fire was 35 percent contained and had burned 210 acres as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire SLO. The fire was reported at 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Old Creek Road and Santa Rita Road, east of Cayucos and was burning toward Whale Rock Reservoir.

Firefighters on the fires burning east of Cayucos face high temperatures and steep terrain as they establish control lines and continue to mop up.

All warnings have been lifted for each of these fires.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related