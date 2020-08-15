CAL FIRE UPDATE 7:15 P.M. — Whale Fire is holding at 120 acres and is 20 percent contained.

ORIGINAL STORY

CAYUCOS — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County Fire Department crews are fighting a vegetation fire Saturday near Whale Rock Reservoir, prompting road closures.

As of 3:15 p.m. the Whale Fire had grown to 120 acres.

The fire was initially reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Old Creek Road and burning toward the reservoir near Cayucos.

As of 12:25 p.m., Old Creek Road at Highway 46 and Old Creek Road at Santa Rita Road were closed to traffic. The fire was threatening structures.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page, lightning may have been the cause of the fire.

Evacuation warnings were issued for people living on Cottontail Creek Road and Old Creek Road, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Officials are asking residents to be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen in the area.

