Adelaida one-room schoolhouse is only structure that remains from community of Adelaida

ADELAIDA — On Saturday, June 10, Adelaida Farm Center and the Adelaida Historical Foundation will hold a fundraiser barbeque from 12 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, and kids under 10 are free. The ticket purchase is also entry into a raffle. RSVP by calling (805) 610-2650. Proceeds go to maintain the schoolhouse.

The Adelaida one-room schoolhouse is the only structure that remains from the once-thriving community of Adelaida, located in the bucolic hills between San Simeon and Paso Robles. Originally a way station where horses and riders rested and watered as they moved cargo from the coast inland, Adelaida was established in 1917 by homesteaders who found the soil to be rich for farming and mining. The community once boasted three schools, three post offices, two general stores, and a dance hall, among other social and civic buildings.

