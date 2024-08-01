All proceeds will be dedicated to purchasing uniforms and equipment for CVP

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Community Volunteer Patrol (CVP) is extending its Challenge Coin fundraiser. For a $20 tax-deductible donation, supporters can own a unique piece of memorabilia while contributing to a worthy cause. All proceeds will be dedicated to purchasing uniforms and equipment for the CVP.

Interested individuals can leave their contact information at the CVP by voicemail at (805) 227-7533 to acquire a coin.

Additionally, the coins will be available for purchase at the Home Depot Fire Prevention Week event on Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atascadero location.

According to the “Gem Awards” — a custom award store, challenge coins are a small coin or medallion featuring an organization’s insignia.

Traditionally, they are used as military tokens of recognition that prove membership in an elite unit, and they are typically exchanged in recognition of acts performed by their owners.

Gem Awards explains that, “Each coin carries with it certain privileges, such as reserved seating at special functions or enjoying the first pick from rations. In recent years, though, this tradition has spread beyond just active duty service members to include law enforcement officers, firefighters, school alumni groups, and clubs or organizations, both large and small. While there are a few guidelines as to what can and cannot be done with them, it’s generally open-ended when it comes to the actual design of the coin.”

The CVP Challenge Coins are not only a symbol of support but also a meaningful way to contribute to the community’s safety and well-being.

Feature Image: Supporters of the Paso Robles Community Volunteer Patrol (CVP) can receive a Challenge Coin (shown above) with a $20 tax-deductible donation to the organization. Contributed Photo

