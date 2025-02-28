Cyclists to pedal through Paso Robles wine country to raise funds for cancer patients and families

PASO ROBLES — The 17th Annual Tour of Paso bike ride returns on Sunday, April 6, inviting cyclists to journey through the breathtaking Paso Robles wine country while championing a vital cause. Hosted by Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast (CSC-CCC), this signature event raises essential funds for local cancer patients, survivors, and their families.

The Tour of Paso is a cornerstone fundraiser for CSC-CCC, providing free support programs and services to those impacted by cancer throughout San Luis Obispo County. Executive Director Candice Galli highlighted the event’simportance, stating, “The Tour of Paso is more than a bike ride — it’s a powerful demonstration of community solidarity.The funds raised directly benefit local cancer patients and their families, ensuring they receive the emotional, social, and mental health support they need. Our motto, ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer,’ is reflected in every mile cycled and every dollar raised.”

Riders of all skill levels can choose between 50-mile and 26-mile routes, both beginning and ending at Niner Wine Estates. With rolling hills, picturesque vineyards, and vibrant spring wildflowers, the course offers an unforgettable riding experience.

advertisement

“Cycling through Paso’s wine country in the spring is simply spectacular,” Galli added.

Registration is now open at tourofpaso.org

Feature Image: The 17th Annual Tour of Paso, benefiting Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, kicks off and concludes at Niner Wine Estates on Sunday, April 6. Courtesy photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...