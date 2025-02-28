The 29th Creston Classic Rodeo is set to take place Sept. 11-14

CRESTON — The Creston Classic Rodeo (CCR) is proud to announce its recent donations to local charities, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing community resources and services in Creston.

As part of its ongoing mission to give back, CCR has donated $20,000 to the Creston Community Association (CCA) to support the transformation of Creston’s old fire station into a fully functional Community Center. This facility will serve as a vital hub for local residents and organizations, fostering greater community engagement and activities.

Additionally, CCR contributed $8,000 to the Creston Pool, ensuring the continued maintenance and operation of the community pool, which remains free and accessible to all Creston residents.

Supervisor John Peschong, Linda Rohrer, Bob York, Chuck Martin, Jeff Van Nest, Tom Bordonaro, Sheila Lyons, Rosie Hebron, and Jeff Rigby a donation of $20,000 by the Creston Classic Rodeo to the Creston Community Association for a community center. Photo provided by Creston Classic Rodeo

“Creston Classic Rodeo is pleased to present these funds to support local efforts to fill the needs of the Creston Community,” said CCR President Tom Bordonaro. “These funds will go a long way to building a facility for all Crestonians to enjoy as well as continue the over 60-year tradition of providing a pool for Creston kids.”

Founded in 1996, the Creston Classic Rodeo is an all-volunteer, tax-deductible charitable organization dedicated to supporting and sustaining public and charitable programs that directly benefit the Creston community. Each year, CCR hosts its signature rodeo event, bringing together the community for a celebration of tradition, sport, and giving.

The 29th Creston Classic Rodeo is set to take place Sept. 11-14. Sponsors and volunteers are encouraged to get involved by visiting CrestonClassicRodeo.org

Feature Image: Supervisor John Peschong, Linda Rohrer, Bob York, Chuck Martin, Tom Bordonaro, Vickie Bittle, Noreen McKenney, and Jeff Rigby announce an $8,000 donation by Creston Classic Rodeo to the Creston Pool. Photo provided by Creston Classic Rodeo

