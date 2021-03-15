Register today for 13th Annual Tour of Paso Bike ride on Sunday, May 2 to raise funds for local cancer patients

PASO ROBLES — Grit and determination are the hallmarks of those dealing with cancer. Just as those suffering from cancer don’t give up, neither has the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC). They have rolled with the punches this pandemic threw and moved forward with their plans to host their 13th Annual Tour of Paso, and sign-ups are underway.

Riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, have their choice of two routes – 26 and 50 miles – through the scenic Paso Robles wine country region, all starting and ending from the parking lot of the Omkar Building located at 1310 Las Tablas Road in Templeton.

Proceeds from this bike ride, taking place on Sunday, May 2, directly benefit the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, a non-profit organization that offers social and emotional support, and health and wellness programs to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge.

“This is one of our major events of the year specifically geared towards raising money to help cancer patients and their families with the social and emotional impacts of a cancer diagnosis,” said CSC-CCC Development Director Candice Sanders. “The ride helps us continue our programming throughout the year and provide all of our services free of charge. “Community is Stronger than Cancer” is one of our mottos, and all of the proceeds from this ride and all of our fundraising events stay in San Luis Obispo county in order to help locals in our community.”

The 13th Annual Tour of Paso, taking place on Sunday, May 2 and benefiting Cancer Support Community. Start a team, fundraise and help locals impacted by cancer. Courtesy photo

“We are looking forward to getting out there to ride this May, and extra precautions will be in place. There will be staggered start times, and Niner Wine Estates will be providing a packed gourmet lunch to-go in an attempt to minimize group gatherings and ensure the safety of the riders, volunteers, and staff,” mentioned Sanders.

In his seventh year as chairman of the Tour of Paso and CSC-CCC board member, Mike Milby of Paso Bike Tours is making it easy for those that may not own a bike to participate in the Tour of Paso by offering free rentals for the first 20 riders requesting a bike. “This is my way of supporting Cancer Support Community and giving everyone a chance to participate,” said Milby. Contact can contact him at (805) 440-5085 to reserve your bike.

“We will be hosting two training rides this year, one on Sunday, Mar. 28 and another on Apr. 11 at The Backyard on Thirteenth (1300 Railroad Street, Paso Robles). Both training rides start at 9 a.m. and all are welcome to join in this 20-mile ride or you can meet up with some friends at The Backyard and learn about the important programs Cancer Support Community offers,” mentioned Milby.

To register for the ride, visit tourofpaso.org. Registration is $75, plus fundraising required minimum of $200 – ask 20 friends to donate $10 each, and that goal has been met, raise more, and become eligible for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses. For those unable to ride, take advantage of the opportunity to participate as a “virtual rider,” raise funds, and receive a Tour of Paso commemorative t-shirt and lunch. Official event jerseys are available and great for riders and non-riders alike. You can purchase them directly through Voler’s site at voler.com/custom/ordering/li/38025.

“It is not too late to sponsor this event or get a team together. Various levels will receive merchandise such as t-shirts and complimentary rider registration, as well as name recognition, logo placement, and more,” added Sanders.

Some of this year’s sponsors include Niner Wine Estates, The Beckett Family, Caliza Winery, Booker Wines, Power & Communications Engineering, Boo Boo Records, Zenaida Cellars, Dr. David Lacey, and J Dusi Wines.

Several local businesses and sponsors have also formed teams, including: Paso Bike Tours, Peachy Canyon Winery, Thom Schulz in honor of Laura Coats, and the defending champions, Team SlabTown Rollers out of Cambria. “A fun challenge has been issued to all SLO County businesses and cyclists to form teams in a cooperative effort to help raise funds for this great cause,” Milby said.

If you would like to explore sponsorship opportunities, volunteer or get more involved with Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast, please contact them at events@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411.

For additional information about Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast or the 2021 Tour of Paso, please visit cscslo.org or tourofpaso.org.

About: The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC-CCC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of the disease. Fundraisers such as the Tour of Paso, private donations and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.

