Nominate a business that meets the criteria through the online application

ARROYO GRANDE — Twenty businesses in Arroyo Grande are considered “COVID Safety Superstars,” as chosen by the community, and will be recognized at the Arroyo Grande City Council meeting on May 11.

South County Chambers of Commerce recently requested nominations of businesses in Arroyo Grande that would qualify as a “COVID Safety Superstar.” This title refers to a business that is following COVID guidelines and has gone above and beyond to keep its customers and employees safe throughout the pandemic.

Businesses are nominated by the public, and employees may nominate their own employer. The business will be promoted on social media, receive a window decal from the South County Chambers of Commerce, and will be recognized by the City of Arroyo Grande for their dedication to safety.

The criteria for a business to be nominated as an Arroyo Grande COVID Safety Superstar Criteria is:

1. Business must be in Arroyo Grande.

2. Business must “shine” and standout by following COVID guidelines and conduct business with the safety of their staff and customers as top of mind.

These businesses were nominated by the community and will be recognized by the City of Arroyo Grande and the South County Chambers of Commerce:

CAPSLO: The Center for Health and Prevention

Rutiz Farms

Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Children in Motion (childcare program)

Hair Saloon & Spa

Golden Moon Restaurant

Trader Joe’s

Sweet Pea Bakery

Massage Envy

Sunset North Car Wash

Zumba with Heidy Mangiardi

Ember Restaurant

Timbre Winery

Tribe Coffeehouse

Planet Fitness

Arroyo Grande Meat Company

Mule Bakery (formerly Éclair Bakery)

Miner’s Ace Hardware

Heritage Salon

Achievement House Thrift Store

Starbucks at Oak Park and West Branch St.

The COVID Safety Superstar program is a new, ongoing business recognition effort of South County Chambers of Commerce in partnership with the City of Arroyo Grande. Multiple businesses that qualify for this nomination will be recognized each month.

To nominate a business that meets these criteria, please click here for the online application. If you have any questions, please call (805) 489-1488, or e-mail info@southcountychambers.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related