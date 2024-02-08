Support play at the 12th Annual Children’s Museum fundraiser

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Children’s Museum is celebrating 20 years of supporting play in Paso Robles. The Cioppino & Vino fundraiser helps to raise necessary funds in order to continue the legacy of Tom Martin’s dream to create a place where children can play and learn in a safe and interactive environment while preserving the volunteer firehouse.

Tickets are now on sale for Cioppino & Vino. Held Sunday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Cioppino & Vino will feature cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions, with all proceeds going directly to the museum.

The cioppino will made by local chefs, with each putting their own unique touch on the dish. Featured chefs include: Jeffry Wiesinger of Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, Rachel Ponce of Pair with Rachel and Frunchroom, Nick Nolan of Trumpet Vine Catering, Andrei Kibrik of I Love to Cater, Greg and Kelly Wangard of Kelleco To Go, and Andre and Cristina Averseng of PasoTerra. Cioppino will be tasted by a panel of judges and the winner will receive the Judges’ Award. The chefs will also be vying for the guests’ votes hoping to win the People’s Choice Award.

advertisement

Wine will be poured by outstanding Paso Robles producers: Arndt, Dubost, Eberle, Graveyard, Hope Family, Hoyt, JDusi, Le Vigne, and Peachy Canyon. In addition to their wine, Le Vigne will also feature cheese tastings paired with their wines. Appetizers and dessert by Bonnie Loftus of Jimmy’s Catering will round out the full food and wine, culinary experience.

Cioppino & Vino is a Food and Wine event that benefits the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. The proceeds help support the museum’s Community Partner Program and daily operations expenses with over 90 percent of the total revenue going directly back to the museum.

Tickets are $75 per person for general admission, while reserved tables for eight are available for $750. You can purchase tickets online at pasokids.org or on Eventbrite.

Feature Image: The 12th annual Cioppino & Vino fundraiser will benefit the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. The event will be Held Sunday, March 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Contributed Photo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...