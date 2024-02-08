Patsy Colleen Davis, also known as Corky, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024, at the age of 95 in Atascadero, California. She was born on April 26, 1928, in Los Angeles.

Colleen was a beautiful and creative person known for her intelligence, sense of humor, and mischievous nature. She had a feisty spirit and a song for every occasion that endeared her to those who knew her. She had enormous faith and loved Jesus with all her heart.

Colleen is survived by a younger sister, Kimberly Christian Bell, a firstborn son, Truman G. Davis, and his wife, Shirley. She is also survived by a daughter, Trudy C. Swift, her youngest son, Steven C. Davis, a stepson, Allyn Amsk, and his wife, Dolly. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and a good family friend, Dana Brownell.

Colleen was predeceased by her father, Joseph Bailey Collins, and her mother, Corda Leno Collins, her husband of over 50 years, Truman T. Davis, and her second husband of over 20 years, Arthur W. Amsk. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Jorene, Lynn, and Jayne, and a brother, Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at the Paso Robles Cemetery on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Trudy Swift at (831)521-2122.

May she find peace in the Lord’s embrace, and may her memory be treasured forever.

