Sadly, our dear mother, Janet E. (Tarbell) Bryan, 103 years old, of Paso Robles, California, left us on the evening of January 9, 2024, after a long and full life.

Janet was born in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on February 8, 1920, and grew up there with her parents, Miles and Susie Snyder, brother Ruby Snyder, and her large extended Snyder family on Olive St., more commonly known in town as Snyder Row. In 1940, she decided to join the Navy WAVES. After her training in Oklahoma, she was assigned to California and worked in a highly secured logistics office on Coronado Island, keeping track of all of the ship’s movements. Here is where she met Guy Larry Tarbell, who was also a Navy Officer. They married in 1941, and off they went to continue their service in Anchorage, Alaska.

She was honorably discharged from the Navy on October 2, 1944 (Y2C). She got her pilot’s license, which she had hoped to do for the Navy; however, women were not allowed to fly back then. She then, being as ambitious as she was, went on to get her license in Cosmetology. She loved every minute of her Navy years but moved back to La Jolla, California, and there they began their family. They adopted their first daughter in 1950, Marjorie Susan, who suddenly passed away in 1958 at eight years old from encephalitis. They adopted their second child, a daughter, Robin Leslie, in 1954. In 1963, Larry accepted a transfer from Riverside, CA, with the State of California, which brought them to Paso Robles, where Janet and Larry were both employed at the California Youth Authority. Larry passed away suddenly in 1968.

It was in 1970 that Janet was introduced to Gene Bryan. They were married the following April, and together, they enjoyed traveling and golfing. Janet became an avid golfer with the PRG&CC ladies’ golf club. Janet was an active member of Eastern Star. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Paso Robles as well as Riverside, CA. Janet loved life and enjoyed it to its fullest. From the youngest generation of our family and friends to her fellow centenarians and everyone in between, She was loved, respected, and adored for the kind, loving lady that she was…not to mention her sense of humor…Oh, yes…that sense of humor! She always left a little sparkle everywhere she went!

Janet was preceded in death by her Father, Miles Snyder; Mother, Susie Snyder; Brother, Ruby Snyder; Daughter, Marjorie Susan Tarbell; Husband, Guy Larry Tarbell; and Husband, Gene E. Bryan.

Janet is survived by her Daughter Robin Tarbell Loudat (Tony), Son Richard Bryan (Nancy), and Son Tim Bryan (Donnie). Grandson Paul Loudat (Kimberley), Grandson Patrick Bryan (Arianna), and Grandson Kevin Bryan. Granddaughters Shannon Bryan (John Ruggiero), Caroline Bryan, Erin Loudat Bliss (William (Billy), Kathy Castellanos (Alex) and Carol Stobbs. Great Grandchildren Jaden Bliss, Kylah Loudat, Kambrey Loudat, James Evans, Kailey Evans, Katalyn Evans, Garret Mingardi, Carly Bryan, Jennifer Bryan, Allison Bryan, Ashley Bryan, Bianca Bryan, John Connor Ruggiero, McKenna Ruggiero, and Shannon Stone. Great, Great Grandson Vincent Taylor, niece Barbara Barnes Saffer, Vicki Ryal, and Barbara Warwick. Nephews David S. and Mike (Cindy) Mc Guffin and family, Nephews Mike (JoAnn), Andrew (Kathy), and Ed (Kelly) Snyder and families.

Service is planned for Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Kuehl-Nicholay Funeral Home at 1703 Spring Street. Interment will follow at Paso Robles cemetery at 45 Lake Nacimiento Drive with military honors. Afterward, there will be a reception at the Estrella Warbirds Museum at 4251 Dry Creek Road.

