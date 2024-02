Timothy F. O’Mahoney, 76, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Tim was born on October 14, 1947. He served his country in the United States Army, and following his Honorable Discharge from the military, he worked as a Union Pipefitter.

