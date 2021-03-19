Robert Lee Gruber died on February 12, 2021, from a courageous battle and amazing fight against Parkinson’s Disease.

Robert Lee Gruber was born in Montgomery City, Missouri, on June 25, 1942, to Marvin and Lucille Gruber. As a young man, Robert chose to fight for our county. He enlisted and served in the Air force for four years and eight years in the Navy. During his time in the Navy, he served three years on the USS Frank E Evans ( DD-754). He survived the collision between the USS Frank E Evans destroyer and the Melbourne in 1969 in the Vietnam War. He took great pride in serving in Vietnam and continued advocating for the 74 men who lost their lives on that destroyer and never were acknowledged on the Vietnam Wall.

Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW in Atascadero, CA, and Georgetown, TX. He took great pride in a perfect barbecue and always had his secret sauce on hand. He loved watching football, Nascar, drag racing and was a lover of all animals that entered his life. He was a proud member of Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Atascadero.

Robert loved his family tremendously. He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Gruber, his brother Tom Gruber, sister in law Dee Gruber, his daughter Tiffany Ferreira, son in law Justin Ferreira, grandchildren Dylan and Lucy Ferreira, his daughter Heidi Skellen, son in law Daniel Skellen, grandchildren Aimee Brewer, Lee Brewer, and Ethan Landry, great-grandchildren Addison Brewer and Emma Brewer. Robert also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Robert was kind to everyone he met and had an amazing sense of humor. He will be deeply missed. Services to follow in June of 2021, the best barbecue will be held in his honor.

