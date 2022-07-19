Rudolpho Jesus Garza, better known as Rudy Garza, Jr. (Rudy-boy to close family and friends), passed away July 16, 2022, a day ahead of his 66th birthday.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lupe and Rudy Garza, Sr., his brother Gabe Garza, and his beloved dog Gordo. He is survived by his sister Rose Garza Corley, his brothers Keno, Tony, and Paul Garza, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and a whole town of friends.

Although many a lady tried, he never married. Rudy graduated class of ‘74 from Atascadero High and made his living as a talented fabricator and welder. He loved to go fishing. He would tell you his chili verde was world famous. He liked to play his music loud and could sing every word of almost any song, from George Clinton and The Parliaments to Ariana Grande. If you ran into him at the laundry mat or the grocery store, Rudy would be quick to flirt or share with you a bit of useless trivia. Rudy was a friend to the homeless and gave generously of his time and heart to those in need.

He will be deeply missed, and his place in our family will never be forgotten. Our solace lies in knowing he is at peace in the presence of our Lord.

