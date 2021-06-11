TEMPLETON — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches featuring hundreds of iconic sandwiches on the menu, is having a Grand Opening Party on Tuesday, June 15 hosted by Ike, himself! And, the best part is all sales from in-store orders will go to the Templeton Recreation Foundation (from 5 to 9:00 p.m.). The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) is a registered nonprofit (501 (c) 3) that supports the Templeton Recreation Department.

Spread the word and stop by on Tuesday, Jun. 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Ike’s Love & Sandwiches newest location at 1121 Rossi Rd. Unit B in the Trader Joe’s Plaza.

For more information visit the Templeton REC Foundation website at templetonrecfoundation.com.

