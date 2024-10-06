PASO ROBLES — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) had the privilege of working side by side with cadets from the Grizzly Youth Academy on Sunday, Sept. 29. The 47 cadets and three cadre volunteered 275 hours in one day. The dollar value of these hours equates to almost $10,000.

Nine Habitat homeowning families will move into these homes later this year. Each person on the mortgage is required to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity towards their home. Having volunteers on site to complete work helps alleviate some of the heavy lifting and need for spending money on labor.

“Volunteers are a critical piece of the Habitat for Humanity puzzle. The cadets worked incredibly hard on Sunday. Smiles and laughter all around while working in the heat and contributing physically demanding labor,” said Colleen Stefanek, marketing and volunteer coordinator. “These young men were proud of their work. I hope they will drive by this community and know that they were an integral part of this project.”

During this volunteer day, lunch was sponsored by North Country Restaurant Group. The cadets, homeowners, and staff were treated to delicious sandwiches and salads from Guesthouse Grill in Atascadero. North County Restaurant Group’sDirector of Community Relations, Kyler Warren said, “We want to be as involved as possible. The owners of NCRG are long-time locals, and we care about giving back, supporting, and providing for the community that raised us and will shape the future. Providing lunch for such a good group was amazing and we were happy to help.”

For more information and updates on events, visit habitatslo.org

Feature Image provided by Habitat SLO

