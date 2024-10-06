PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles is set to host its first-ever Día de los Muertos Festival on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown City Park. Organized by the Paso Robles Main Street Association and the Central Coast Hispanic Business Association, this vibrant event will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Día de los Muertos with traditional food, music, dance performances, artisans, and educational workshops. The festival is free to attend and promises entertainment for the whole family, marking the beginning of a new annual tradition in the city.

For more information, go to pasoroblesdowntown.org and click on Events! Check back regularly for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...