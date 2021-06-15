PASO ROBLES — Reports of fire at 13 Street and Paso Robles Street on-ramp. Paso Robles Fire, and Emergency Services on the scene.

Earlier reports of possible car accident now reported to be propane tanks at the scene and one exploded due to the fire.

The fire at this time is being reported as a vegetation fire. According to Paso Robles Fire forward progress has been stopped and now under control, emergency crew will remain on the scene.

No further information at this time. Information last updated at 10:09 p.m.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles



Photos by Elle Huffman

