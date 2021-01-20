The 2021 Board of Directors is guided by 14 community leaders driven to support San Luis Obispo County.

SAN LUIS OBISPO― The Community Foundation announces three new members, Dr. Pat Hosegood Martin, Charles Matthews, and Dr. Anneka Marina Scranton who have joined the 2021 Board of Directors to round out a group of 14 dedicated community leaders.

Hosegood Martin is a professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Public Health at Cal Poly, a consultant, and a mentor in health and wellness, leadership, and business ethics; she received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from UC Santa Barbara/Cal Poly. As an active volunteer in our community, she has served two terms as President of the American Heart Association Board of Directors and sat on the board for the American Red Cross for many years.

Matthews is an experienced financial advisor with Edward Jones serving the Central Coast. He serves on the board of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, volunteers with Kiwanis, and works with the Alzheimer’s Association. He is committed to serving and supporting causes that lift the community of San Luis Obispo County.

After receiving her Masters and Ph.D. from the USC School of Public Administration, Scranton taught public policy, nonprofit management, and community organizing at the USC Graduate School of Social Work. Since moving to the region 16 years ago, she has served on the Cuesta College Foundation Board and the CAPSLO Board. As she became more involved with The Community Foundation over the past six years, she has established a donor-advised fund named ‘Charting a New Course’ to honor her family and affect social change.

“I have had the opportunity to experience each of the new board members’ passion for supporting the county first-hand through their service in recent years on supporting Community Foundation committees,” said Jeff Buckingham, Board President of The Community Foundation. “Their commitment and passion for members of San Luis Obispo County will shine as they serve on the 2021 Board of Directors.”

For additional information on the Board of Directors or how to work with The Community Foundation, contact Briana Fox, The Community Foundation’s Office Manager, at Briana@cfsloco.org or 805-543-2323.

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is a grantmaking and education foundation supporting charitable work across our county. Since 1998, The Community Foundation has supported our county with grants and scholarships totaling over $37 million. The Foundation’s charitable assets under management have grown to more than $60 million and provide support to all aspects of our community in perpetuity. For more information or to donate to any fund or establish a new fund, visit cfsloco.org or call 805-543-2323.

