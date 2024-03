PASO ROBLES — The Easter Bunny will be the guest of the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association on Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just come downtown to the City Park Holiday House (Park & 12th Streets). Bring your camera and take your picture with the Easter Bunny.

Kiddies get a free candy egg. For more information, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association office at 805-238-4103 or pasoroblesdowntown.org/events

Feature Image by Camille DeVaul/PRP

